Sindh Amateur Golf Championship tees off today

The 19th Sindh Amateur Golf Championship 2019 will be contested at the Karachi Golf Club Golf Course here from Friday (today). And for the next three days, the leading amateur golfers of the country will be engaged in a combat for supremacy. At stake is the Sindh amateur golf title for the year and the sponsors, United Marine Agencies, a leading name in shipping, have committed some really attractive prizes for winners of various events and a glittering trophy for title winner. Besides the race for the amateur title, also in competition will be the senior category participants seeking to emerge ahead of rivals and be declared the seniors title winner. Many of the participants may be playing as seniors but they have been champions in the past and though the energy might have diluted a little, the urge to demonstrate skillful golf shots is very much manifest. Women are also part of the event too and will be pursuing their quest for the title. Also in the run are the upcoming juniors. There is enough talent available in this segment and the teenagers are all charged up to stand out as players of merit. Defending champion Ahmed Baig is no longer an amateur and has joined the professional ranks. So this year, there is going to be a new champion.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.