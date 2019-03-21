Women’s right

Sir: Women in Pakistan are facing extreme problems. Many factors are involved regarding women’s ailments, religious than cultural hurdles are real causes of considering women as second citizens of Pakistan. Women’s belongs to rural areas are hub of women miseries. News channels and newspapers are highlighting wani and swara which is curse for women only. Male dominated culture of Pakistan always targeted women in every sphere of live. Not only women are being treated horribly but people just assume that women can’t do tasks that men do only because of their gender which lowers their self-esteem.

The women’s rights movement of Afghanistan has improved since 2001 and even small changes were made. In Pakistan, voices are now raised continuously against mail chauvinism. Aurat March is one of the new developments in Pakistan. Women in Pakistan are now raising their voice. Many laws have been passed in our legislation assemblies but still long way to go. Hope, women of Pakistan will be protected more.

ALIZA SHAFI

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.