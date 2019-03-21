The Colours of Holi with the Hindus of Cholistan

The Hindus of Pakistan celebrate the colorful festival of Holi with the same enthusiasm as the Indians. In this festival the colours of Holi express feelings of joy and happiness. The festival of Holi spreads the message of peace, love and happiness through vibrant celebration.

Though the Hindus of Pakistan are a minority they celebrate their religious and social festivals with full liberty and great enthusiasm. There are different castes and tribes of Hindus residing in Pakistan but all of them celebrate the festival of Holi with great joy.

Historically, this festival was only popular with the low caste Hindus, but with the passage of time, upper class Hindus also started to join in with the festivities.

In the days leading up to the festival, the Hindu tribes of Cholistan play a game called “Khido” in the open desert. It is believed that Parhlad-Bhagat (the saint associated with Holi) used to play this game in his childhood. The game is considered a sacred act by the tribes.

The game of khido can be played with two or more players in two teams. In this game, a 4 to 5 foot stick is placed on two stones or bricks. The opponents try to hit the stick with a ball. If all the players fail to hit the stick, then players of defending team hit the ball with that stick and throw it far away.

Khiddo is popular among the young and old in Cholistan.

As part of the preparations for the festival, Hindu women get up early in the morning to make special chapatis with clarified butter and sugar. These chapatis are distributed among the relatives and friends as a symbol of love and peace.

The festival honours the Hindu deity Krishna and commemorates the story of Holika the demon and the child Prahalad. The child survived numerous attempts to kill him after he insulted his father. Much of the festival is based on the story, including the bonfires that are lit at the beginning of the festival, recreate of the fire the child is said to have survived.

The people of tribe gathered in that home from everywhere and took the honor to hold the child in arms and express love and peace. Throwing the liquid or dry color on each other started from this house. First the liquid color is applied on the cheeks of that baby. Holi festival ends in the same house from where it started.

Donations are collected from the tribes to help prepare sweet dishes such as sweet rice, kheer, mithaai and halva. Hindus do not like to eat meat during Holi or Devali. It is also seen as a time for tribes to put aside their enmities.

There is no gender discrimination in the festival and the Holi is celebrated with entire social liberty. Usually men drink home prepared wine. All the tribal people wear their cultural dress on the festival. Women wear heavy silver jewelry that is designed by their own jewelers.

A religious program is arranged at a house one night before the Holi festival. All the tribal people prefer to participate in that program. They sing religious songs and dance with joy by playing their tribal music. This is a quite religious and sacred program. This is also believed that if someone joins this program with bad or negative aims and objectives or with unclean body he/she will die on the spot. But this has not happened so far.

They dance in the circle usually men and women make separate circle of dance but children are allowed to dance in women circle too. One night before the festival of Holi the ancient tribal people go a little far away from their slums along with their traditional musical instruments and make a small temporary cottage of woody sticks. Every year this cottage is made at a different spot.

If last year this cottage was made in the west, the next year it will be in the east. They go by dancing and cheering. They carry the sticks with them to make that cottage or sometimes few persons of tribe carry the sticks before the crowd of Holi arrives. After making a temporary cottage they come back to the home. Few of them worship the whole night.

According to an oldest tradition this cottage must be burnt before dawn. Here it must be noted that only the men and young boys make and burn the temporary cottage of sticks and all the women or young girls stay at home during this festivity.

At the end of the Festival, the crowd of married women collect the ash of sacred fire and throw this ash in that house from where it all started and declare the end of the festival.

According to Hindu mythology, thousand of years ago there was a cruel king named Harnakaspo who ruled over the ancient India. He was given many powers by Bhagwan against his hard worship. Moreover, Bhagwan gave him a wachan (promise) that no human on earth can kill him.

After getting those outstanding powers, Harnakaspo become so proud and insisted others to worship him. Harnakaspo insisted his son Parhlad Bhagat to worship himself but his son Parhlad Bhagat refused to worship him. His father Harnakaspo punished him in different ways but Parhlad Bhagat remained a stanch follower of Bhagwan and refused to worship of his father king Harnakaspo.

Ultimately the king Harnakaspo decided to punish his son and made a plan to kill him. For this purpose he called his sister Holika who had the power of surviving burning fire and this is also believed that everyday Holika would take bath in burning fire.

As per instruction of King Harnakaspo, Holika took the child “Parhlad Bhagat” and jumped into burning fire to kill him. But a miracle happened there and the child stayed safe but Holika died in burning fire. In the meanwhile Bhagvan took the avatar of narsingh (half human and half beast) and killed the King Harnakaspo. This is believed that after the killing of cruel king Harnakaspo the entire universe got the salvation.

The festival of Holi is celebrated in this connection. This reminds the victory of light over darkness. It has a lesson for all Hindus that how Parhlad Bhagat was spared when Holika died. The ruins of temple of Parhlad Bhagat are found in Multan (Pakistan).

Many tribal Hindus of Cholsitan take rounds around the fire of Holi and it is believed that it burns their sins and they will be like new born.

A dry stick is put in the sacred fire and left to burn considering it Holika. A green stick is taken out from the fire of Holi by considering it Parhlad Bhagat. According to them the green stick represents life or Parhlad Bhagat and the dry stick is a sign of death of Holika. The green stick is a sign of light and that is considered a victory over darkness.

Furthermore, the people of Megwal tribe make a circle with chalk on ground and children are seated in that circle. They sing spiritual songs during this practice and it is believed that this practice saved their children from blindness and attack of demon and witch crafts. In the whole story the cruel king Harnakaspo and Holika are considered as evil.

Early in the morning the women make and distribute the sweet chapatis (bread) among the tribal. Friends and relatives exchange gifts with each other. They invite each other for wonderful feast.

The festival of Holi continues till the sunset everywhere in Cholistan. All the colorful festivities continue throughout the day. They dance and sing songs and play traditional musical instruments. They throw liquid and dry colors on each other, no one can escape from the vibrant colors of Holi.

On the day of Holi if any non-tribal passes from their slums, he must get a shower of liquid color. Sometime the non-tribal Hindus visit them and participate in the festivities of Holi. The tribal Hindu welcomed them whole-heatedly.

To please the goddess they dance around the statue of Devi fixed at the central place of their streets. The religious leader tells them whether the goddess is happy or not. In the second round of door to door visit the tribal people collect the donation for the preparation of food. It is amazing that in spite of poverty they donate handsome amount of money for this purpose. The collected money is spent to prepare sweet dish to distribute among the tribal.

The Hindu tribal women of Cholistan also participate in most of the rituals and festivities of Holi without any gender discrimination. Sometime the tribal women hide themselves at the corners of streets and throw the liquid colors on those who pass from there, it really fun.

Before the sunset all the married women go out of the slums to collect the ash of fire. Virgin girls are not allowed to join this group or collect the ash. They go in the form of a group, this is typically a women festivity. Not a single man goes with them to perform this ritual as it is prohibited by the tribals.

On the same evening all the tribal Hindus of Cholistan arrange a feast. They prepare some sweet dish for the distribution. All the collected/donated money is spent on this feast. The first share of that sweet is offered to tribal goddess. After the acceptance by the goddess this sweet dish is distributed among the tribe. The festival of Holi ends after this feast.

Fortunately there are many beautiful flowers of different cultures in the bouquet of Pakistan. We need to consider these flowers a part of the bouquet of Pakistan to enhance the cultural space and harmony. We must give respect to all the cultures to make Pakistan strong and united.

Holi Mubarak to the Hindu community .