Top three outfits from FPW S/S ‘19

SANA SAFINAZ – veteran clothing brand Sana Safinaz held their solo show on the first day of Fashion Pakistan Week, displaying their collection titled Message from the East. This particular outfit caught our eye, owing to the perfect fittings, the beautiful pishvaz flow and the unique colour palette. Also, the subtle embroidery added to the outfit’s appeal carried so effortlessly by top model Sabika Imam. The fabric is Mysore cotton. The shirt’s print is in gold paste outlined and enhanced by golden cord. The body is embroidered in golden tilla embellished with buttons and wrapped in kora dabka. The pants are also in Mysore cotton. They are stripe printed and embroidered with cord along with organza finishes complete with cutwork border. This outfit is made to order and it can be yours for Rs 135,000.

OBAID SHEIKH – Day 2 belonged to Obaid Sheikh for his beautiful collection titled Lost in the Forest. This particular outfit caught our eye for its beautiful and unique colour that makes a woman’s personality shine through without any embellishments or embroideries needed to accentuate the cuts. The length is appropriately chic, the sleeves and the neckline are in perfect symmetry and the red panelling adds to the beauty of it. “I’ve chosen leaf green raw silk material with pure red malai silk inner material for the finishing. It’s a poncho with the satin material belt wrapped around the waist. So it gives a very constructive look along with heels reconstructed with leaves to give a forest look,” Obaid Sheikh said, while talking exclusively to Daily Times. This outfit can be yours for Rs 18,000.

PINK TREE COMPANY – the only thing more stunning than the front of this outfit was its back. The dress caught our eye for its refreshing colour palette, the cheery bling of the generous gota piping and the summery appeal to it. “This is a long, flowing top in fine cotton with back panels cut on bias. It’s embellished with fine handmade gota, worked in layers, worn atop a crushed fine cotton Dhaka pyjama,” Mohsin Sayeed said, also while talking exclusively to Daily Times. The crushed gold embroidered and gota embellished organza completes the effect. It’s available on order from The Pink Tree Lounge.