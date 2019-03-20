Sharjeel Memon, Faryal Talpur selected as member Sindh’s PAC

KARACHI: The senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party Sharjeel Inam Memon and Faryal Talpur were selected as members of Sindh Assembly’s Public accounts committee (PAC) on Monday.

Both leaders of PPP are under National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation.

Sharjeel Memon is facing charges of corruption in his tenure as provincial minister of information. While Faryal Talpur is facing the NAB in fake accounts case along with her brother Asif Ali Zardari.

The Sindh assembly has elected seven members to the PAC, the members of committee include Abdul Karim Soomro, Farukh Ahmed Shah, Faryal Talpur, Ghanwer Ali Khan, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Muhammad Qasim Soomro, and Sharjeel Memon.