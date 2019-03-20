PTI’s disqualified leader Jahangir Tareen attends cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) disqualified leader Jahangir Tareen attends cabinet meeting on Monday.

Tareen was disqualified for being ‘Dishonest’ by Supreme Court of Pakistan in December 2017. He appeared in the cabinet to give briefing on the Rs290 billion National Agriculture Emergency Programme (NAEP).

Opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rejected the move of government to allow Jahangir Tareen to attend the cabinet meeting.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Imran Khan has taken a U-turn, and allowed Tareen to sit in the cabinet. She alleged that “Imran Khan is in love with ATMs run through money laundering”.

Aurangzeb asked PM Imran Khan to explain in what capacity Jahangir Tareen was allowed to attend the Cabinet meeting. “Isn’t it contempt of court that a person sentenced by the court was sitting in a cabinet meeting?” she questioned.

She alleged that PM Imran Khan has granted NRO to his sister Aleema Khan, now Imran allowed Tareen to attend the cabinet meeting, which itself is a NRO, claimed Marriyum Aurangzeb.