Patriotic telefilm ‘Laal’ to release on Pakistan Day

Haseeb Hassan, director par excellence, after giving us blockbuster television serials like ‘Nannhi’, ‘Diyar-e-Dil’, ‘Mann Mayal’ and the 2018 hit feature film ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’, has launched his own production house Hamdan Films and has confirmed that the much awaited telefilm ‘Laal’ will be the first project for his newly launched production house.

Based on a story around the life of an officer of Pakistan Navy, ‘Laal’ is made as a television film which will be telecasted, as a Pakistan Day’s special telefilm. Penned by the acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed, ‘Laal’ has been produced and directed by Haseeb Hassan and features a stellar star cast including Bilal Abbas Khan, Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Iffat Umer, Rasheed Naz, Saleem Mairaj, Sidra Niazi, Adnan Shah Tipu and Adnan Jaffar in pivotal roles.

‘Laal’ is a presentation of Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films and produced with support of the Pakistan Navy.

Published in Daily Times, March 20th 2019.