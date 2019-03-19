Foreign airlines intending to operate in Pakistan

Six to eight foreign airlines are interested in launching their operation from Pakistan, said Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation Mohammed Mian Soomro.

He was present at the Karachi airport on Monday and he talked to media after planting a sapling and said that Air France, Saudi airline and Norwegian Air are among a few airlines that have intended to start their operations in Pakistan.

He said that because of providing ease of doing business foreign airlines wanted to start operations in Pakistan and talks were continuing with them.

Soomro also mentioned that because relaxation was given for doing business, the foreign airlines have showed interest in operating in Pakistan. Federal cabinet has been notified about the new aviation policy and it has been sent for approval, he added.

He said that the rationalization of different financial charges to airlines would attract investors to start domestic airlines in Pakistan.“The new policy aims at sustainable growth in the aviation sector by rationalizing charges levied on operators by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and by offering them more incentives to ensure healthy competition for providing more relief to passengers,” he added.

Only at Karachi airport, 100,000 saplings of various indigenous species and fruits would be planted during the current year in line with the clean and green Pakistan program of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This practice is also exercised in other airports of Pakistan.

Senior CAA officials, including deputy directors general Khawar Ghayas and Air Commodore Syed Nasir Raza Hamdani and Airport Manager Zafar Aitemad were also present on the occasion.