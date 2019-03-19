Floods devastate Nebraska

Nebraska: The recent snow-melt has raised the levels of several rivers in the US states of Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and South Dakota. A storm brought further snow and rain causing heavy floods. So far, according to local media reports, three people were reported dead in Nebraska and Iowa while hundreds of homes and businesses were also damaged.

Several states in the Midwestern United States continue to struggle with the severe floods. Monday (local time) large parts of Nebraska and parts of the states of Iowa, Wisconsin and South Dakota were affected. The National Weather Service NWS spoke of the “historic” floods. According to forecasts, a drop in water levels is not in sight for the time being, and other states could also be affected.