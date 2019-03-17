Would require a lot of guts; Vidya Balan on acting in Sridevi’s biopic

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who has Silk Smitha’s biopic Dirty Picture to her credit, is keen to portray yet another superstar’s life on screen. The actor, who was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NTR biopic, wants to pay tribute to Sridevi by playing her in the actor’s biopic. “It would require a lot of guts, but as a tribute to Sridevi, I would do it,” Vidya told IANS.

Earlier, Vidya had paid a small tribute to Sridevi in her 2017 release Tumhari Sulu. The actor had performed on Sridevi’s iconic track “Hawa Hawai’s” remixed version.

While Vidya wants to play Sridevi, a lot of filmmakers had expressed their wish to make a film with the late actor, who passed away last year.

After her demise, Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share his grief with the post, “There will never be another Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor.”

Kalank was another project that originally had Sridevi as part of the ensemble cast. Karan Johar had expressed several times how Kalank was his dream project and he always wanted Sridevi to be a part of it.

Now, Sridevi’s role has been taken over by Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri, who plays Begum Bahaar in the film, at the teaser launch of Kalank, said, “I was very sad about her death. I had a very heavy heart when I was approached to do this.

To step in her role was difficult as I knew that she was going to do it and I would miss her. But then as an actor, I have to go past it and take it up. I will always miss her terribly.”