Blast at railway track in Balochistan: 3 people killed, 6 injured

DERA MURAD JAMALI: An improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Dera Murad Jamali area of Balochistan kills 3 people on Sunday.

According to local media reports another six passengers were injured in the IED blasts. The target was Jaffer express, which was travelling to Quetta from Rawalpindi,.

The injured were shifted to hospitals.

Police and law enforcement agencies reached the spot and started investigation.

According to District Police Officer (DPO), the blasts has damaged a portion of track.

More details to follow.