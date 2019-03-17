Pakistani hero Naeem Rashid will be recognized with a national award: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Main Naeem Rashid who tried to stop the right-hand extremist at Christchurch mosque, will be recognized with a national award said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

PM Imran stated in a tweet “Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognized with a national award.”

We stand ready to extend all our support to the families of Pakistani victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch. Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist & his courage will be recognized with a national award. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 17, 2019

The premier added “We stand ready to extend all our support to the families of Pakistani victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch.”

Naeem Rashid was initially injured, when he attempted to stop the terrorist. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.