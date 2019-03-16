Pakistani ‘Hero’ who tried to stop Christchurch mosque terrorist succumbs to wounds

CHRISTCHURCH: Late Naeem Rashid, who tried to stop the right-hand extremist at Christchurch mosque, has succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was initially injured, when he attempted to stop the terrorist. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Late Naeem Rashid along with his son went to offer Friday prayers, when a terrorist opened fire and killed 49 people. Naeem Rashid hailed from Abbottabad. His son Talha Naeem also died in the attack at Al Noor Mosque.

Update on New Zealand terrorism incident – 4 Pakistanis injured and being treated in hospitals – 5 Pakistanis are missing. Identities are being authenticated in consultation with local authorities. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 15, 2019

According to the Pakistani Foreign Office, four Pakistani’s were injured and five are missing. The search for those missing was ongoing.

Terrorism in #NewZealand: One Pakistani injured identified as Muhammad Amin Nasir, DOB: 01-10-1951, from Hafizabad. He is in ICU and remains in critical comdition. #pakistanagainstterror — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 16, 2019

