Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, March 16, 2019


Pakistani ‘Hero’ who tried to stop Christchurch mosque terrorist succumbs to wounds

Web Desk

CHRISTCHURCH: Late Naeem Rashid, who tried to stop the right-hand extremist at Christchurch mosque, has succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was initially injured, when he attempted to stop the terrorist. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Late Naeem Rashid along with his son went to offer Friday prayers, when a terrorist opened fire and killed 49 people. Naeem Rashid hailed from Abbottabad. His son Talha Naeem also died in the attack at Al Noor Mosque.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Office, four Pakistani’s were injured and five are missing. The search for those missing was ongoing.

The foreign office tweeted “One Pakistani injured identified as Muhammad Amin Nasir, from Hafizabad”

Submit a Comment