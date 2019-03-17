Salzburg is Austria’s musical city on a shoestring budget

If you love music, you’ll love Salzburg. First, it is Mozart’s birthplace which is a treat for lovers of classical music as the city hosts daily concerts and a big summer festival. Then there’s ‘The Sound of Music’ connection as Salzburg was also the setting for the 1965 film about the Von Trapp family, starring Julie Andrews. The film showcased the city’s baroque architecture and alpine scenery which may appear familiar. The city’s also a manageable size – Salzburg has a population of just 150,000 and is compact, interesting and easy to explore over a weekend – whether you’re a music fan or not. Salzburg, literally “salt castle”, is the fourth-largest city in Austria and the capital of Federal State of Salzburg. Its historic centre is renowned for its baroque architecture and is one of the best-preserved city centres north of the Alps, with 27 churches.

