Barcelona star arrives Karachi

KARACHI: Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol arrived Karachi on Saturday.

He will kick-off the sales of tickets for World Soccer Stars event. The former Spanish captain will also watch the Pakistan Super League final in Karachi.

In his video message Puyol said “Karachi I look forward to seeing you all and I am really excited to meet all my fans in Pakistan at the one and only PSL final. World Soccer Stars presents a great opportunity to celebrate the arrival of football and from what I know football is the next emerging sport in Pakistan,”

Other football Stars including Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo also congratulated the return of cricket back home and said that after cricket, football is also coming back to Pakistan in a video message.