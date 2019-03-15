Terrorism does not have any religion: Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday condemned terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which at least 49 people were killed and 48 more seriously injured.

“Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families,” he tweeted.

“I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam and 1.3 billion Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim. This has been done deliberately to also demonize legitimate Muslim political struggles,” he added.

“Shocked and grieved to learn about the horrific massacre in Christchurch Mosque. My prayers for the victims. May their souls rest in peace. My condolences to the families. I pray they have strength to bear this loss. Hate, once unleashed is difficult to stop. Difficult times,” President Arif Alvi tweeted.

“Pakistan condemns the tragic terrorist incident in New Zealand. Our High Commission is in touch with the local authorities and trying to ascertain details,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal tweeted. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the Christchurch mosques attack as a barbaric, violent act of terrorism. “Condemn in the strongest possible terms, the barbaric, violent act of terrorism at a mosque in Christchurch New Zealand. Unfortunate rise in white supremacist and Islamaphobic attacks. Thoughts and prayers with the victims and people of New Zealand,” he wrote.

Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack. “Shocked at the massacre of innocent people in a New Zealand Mosque. I express my condolences and sympathies with breaved families, government and the people of New Zealand.”

Published in Daily Times, March 16th 2019.