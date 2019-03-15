ISPR releases second promo in connection with Pakistan Day

Ahead of the Annual Military Parade to mark Pakistan Day, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday released a second promo under the header Voice of Every Pakistani. In a statement issued by the ISPR, Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor’s promo under the header of Har Pakistani Ki Awaz, Pakistan Zindabad is in connection with Pakistan Day to be held on March 23. The slogan of the promo song for Pakistan Day Parade is “Pakistan Zindabad”. The 40-second video clip released by the ISPR DG on his official Twitter handle depicts the love of people from different walks of life and regions for the motherland. People having different backgrounds, age and culture can be seen expressing their deep love and reverence for Pakistan.