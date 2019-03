Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not received any notice from the NAB.

Senator Khokhar denied the news circulating on television channels regarding Chairman Bilawal receiving a notice from NAB. Senator Khokhar concluded by saying that if any notice from the NAB is issued, PPP will inform the media itself.

Published in Daily Times, March 16th 2019.