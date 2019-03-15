PEMRA grants Landing Rights Permission to BBC World

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in its 148th meeting held at PEMRA headquarters, approved grant of Landing Rights Permission to M/s Indigo Entertainment Private Limited Lahore for foreign satellite television channel BBC World News.

The authority also granted non-commercial satellite TV licence in specialised subject category to Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad and issued non-commercial Frequency Modulation (FM) radio licence to Al-Hamd Islamic University, Quetta. An Internet protocol TV distribution service licence was also granted to Special Communication Organisation for Gilgit Baltistan region.

The authority cancelled three FM Radio Broadcast Licenses issued to M/s Radio Hot (Pvt) Ltd, Quetta for Nasirabad, Sibi and Chaghi on their own request. Request of M/s Cellevision Ltd for surrendering of mobile TV and Mobile Audio Licences was also approved.

The authority also granted approval for change in management of N-Vibe TV and FM Radio licence from M/s Sanjh Preet (Pvt) Ltd Attock to M/s Gasherbrum (Pvt) Ltd, Skardu.

To deliberate and review the revised Annual PEMRA Budget for Fiscal Year 2018/2019 and budget estimates for FY 2019-20, the authority constituted a committee to review the budget and furnish its recommendations in next meeting.

