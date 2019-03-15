‘Dil-e-Bereham’ – what length can Ayeza go to for revenge?

Karachi: Produced by Sadia Jabbar and directed by Syed Ali Raza Usama, ‘Dil-e-Bereham’ is a story of revenge and complicated relationships.

Ever since it has been on-air, it has been a hit among drama lovers. This week’s episode was another blend of emotions and revelations for viewers. Although Alina has come back to her parent’s house, she is unable to relax. The calls she has been getting from Shehryar’s ex-girlfriend Bisma, have disturbed her to the core. Not only has this put a strain on her relationship with Shehryar, she feels humiliated. Maryam Nafees has done full justice to Alina’s character. The viewers can sympathise and relate with the girl who feels betrayed.

Meanwhile, Ayeza has been playing the game of cat and mouse with her family members. While Tahira Begum, played by Irsa Ghazal, is able to openly confront Ayeza for her mischief, other members of the family are totally oblivious to it. However, Tahira Begum’s puppet Farah, has begun to get impatient and sneaks out to meet Tabish any chance she gets. Tabish, on the other hand, is completely unaware of Farah’s or Ayeza’s intentions. The handsome and talented Wahaj Ali is not only the perfect choice to play Tabish’s character, but he also gives the character a refreshing spin. While Tabish is a different person in front of Ayeza, he behaves in a completely opposite way in front of Farah.

The turning point of this week’s episode was when the viewers find out the truth about Bisma’s mysterious calls to Alina. It depicts how ruthless one can get when they are taking revenge. Innocent people become the target and no one is safe from the wrath.

The story of ‘Dil-e-Bereham’ has reached to a very interesting point and we cannot wait to see what will happen next.

Helmed by Syed Ali RazaUsama, the director of ‘Bashar Momin’ and ‘Khuda aur Muhabbat’ and written by Mansoor Saeed, ‘Dil-e-Berehem’ is a story of rivalry for love with a twist. It’s a very serious story of a journey from love to revenge that showcases how multiple lives can be ruined with one person’s wrongdoings. The drama has romance that is laced with mystery and vengeance.

‘Dil-e-Bereham’ has a stellar cast of Samina Ahmed, Isra Ghazal, Behroz Sabzwari, Hina Bayat, Faraz Farooqui, Najam Kifayat, Kiran Butt, Maryam Nafees with the lead pair of Amar Khan and Wahaj Ali who are showing their amazing on-screen chemistry for the very first time.