Sheikh Rasheed submitted evidence in LNG case

RAWALPINDI: Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed submitted evidence in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case to National Accountability Court (NAB) on Friday.

Speaking to the media Sheikh Rasheed said that due to the corruption of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), there has been increase in gas and electricity prices.

The anti-graft body in 2018 started investigating former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over alleged misuse of power.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and few others were accused of awarding LNG project illegally to companies of their liking.

The probe into LNG contract was initiated 18 months ago by NAB. The Karachi NAB office closed a same case against Khaqan Abbasi for his alleged involvement in awarding LNG import and distribution contracts.