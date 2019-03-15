Eliminator 2 PSL 2019: Zalmi Vs United Squad, Preview

KARACHI: Eliminator-2 is going to be played between Peshawar Zalmi VS Islamabad United on Friday.

Peshawar Zalmi was at first number on the Points Table due to its highest Net Run Rate. However, it lost the qualifiers to Quetta Gladiators.

Zalmi has another chance to win the game to qualify for Final. Quetta Gladiators has already qualified for the Final of PSL 2019. The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will decide the second team to compete with the Gladiators in the final.

If we see the previous matches of both the teams, Peshawar Zalmi is an outstanding team in batting and bowling, but the inclusion of Alex Hales has made Islamabad United a tough team to beat.

Islamabad united has already beat Karachi Kings in the Eliminator-1. United is a powerful team and defending champion.

Here is the squad list of both teams.

Islamabad United Squad:

Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Mohammad Sami, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees, Samit Patel, Sahibzada Farhan, Cameron Delport, Waqas Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Rizwan Hussain, Zahir Khan, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell

Peshawar Zalmi Squad:

Keiron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Kamran Akmal, Misbah ul Haq, Darren Sammy, Dawid Malan, Umer Amin, Liam Dawson, Sohaib Maqsood, Wayne Madsen, Jamal Anwar, Umaid Asif, Khalid Usman, Nabi Gul, Sameen Gul, Samiullah, Ibtisam Sheikh, Chris Jordan, Andre Fletcher