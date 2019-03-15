Mega money laundering case transferred to Islamabad

KARACHI: A banking court on Friday granted permission to transfer the fake bank accounts and mega money laundering case to Islamabad.

The court had reserved the decision last Monday. The banking court announced the decision on Friday and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to transfer the money laundering and fake account cases to Islamabad.

Hussain Lawai and Abdul Ghani Majeed are already under NAB’s custody over their alleged involvement in the case. Hussain Lawai is former Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange and Abdul Ghani Majeed is son of Chairman Omni group Anwer Majeed.

The banking court withdraw the bail granted to Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur. The court ordered to cancel the bail bonds of the suspects.

The petition for transfer of the case was filed by NAB in February. Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal stated in the application that Supreme Court has ordered NAB to investigate the case, So it is very important to transfer the case to a NAB court in Islamabad.