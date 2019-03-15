Lahore Weather

Bangladesh team luckily escaped from the Christchurch mosque shooting

Web Desk

CHRISTCHURCH: A gunman opened fire on two mosques in New Zealand on Friday, Bangladesh Cricket team luckily escaped from the shootings. They were arriving to the mosque when the gunman opened fire.

After the attack the players run through a park towards their hotel.

New Zealand cricket announced the cancellation of the third test between Bangladesh and New Zealand after the mass shootings.

The New Zealand team tweeted “A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test,”

The third and final Test was scheduled to start on Saturday at Christchurch´s Hagley Oval.

Tamim Iqbal tweeted “Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers”

The entire Bangladesh cricket team was safe in the incident.

