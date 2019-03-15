Paris region to boost cycle commuting with bike parks and e-bikes

The Paris region wants to boost the number of people who cycle to work by investing in new cycle lanes and infrastructure and a subsidised electric bike rental scheme. Valerie Pecresse, conservative head of the Ile-de-France region around the French capital, said it would invest 100 million euros ($113 million) to get to 2 million commuter journeys per day by 2021. “Less than 2 percent of Ile-de-France residents cycle to work, compared to 10 percent in Germany and 20 percent in the Netherlands,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

Published in Daily Times, March 15th 2019.