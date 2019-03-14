India’s military adventurism will fail

For the past few years, India was dreaming to display its self assumed status of a major power over Pakistan by the display of its military muscle across the Line of Control (LoC). In other words, after signing an agreement of strategic partnership with the US in 2005, India had started thinking that it was no less than a major military power in South Asia and it could easily behave as a hegemonic power. In this context, India had failed to realise that Pakistan had become a responsible military power after attaining nuclear weapons capability.

India had also failed to realise that in the realm of limited conventional war fighting capacity, Pakistani armed forces were even more professional, well equipped and capable to respond to small scale military actions, short of the total war. And, even a total war against Pakistan cannot be won by India because it would be disastrous for both countries. Therefore, bilateral issues with Pakistan should be resolved only through a dialogue.

Hence, by blaming Pakistan for the Pulwama attack, without even conducting an inquiry, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared to plan a military action. Although Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan immediately responded to these allegations by offering to cooperate in conducting an investigation. But, Modi was determined to use military power to undermine Pakistan’s image and sway Indian voters in his favour.

India’s warmongering stance will not attract world support, and any future military action will also further highlight the Kashmir dispute to much of its disliking

Thus, a few Indian Air Force fighter jets violated the airspace in late February but flew back when challenged by the Pakistan Air Force. Although India had claimed that its jets had destroyed an alleged terrorist training camp in Balakot, this was negated by the global media.

When another attempt to violate airspace was foiled, one Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan, who was later released as a peace gesture. While making that gesture, Khan offered another dialogue but India maintained its offensive posture.

As a consequence of India’s offensive military actions, Pakistan’s tit for tat response in self defence, and in the wake of India’s persistent hostile war mongering policy, major world powers and some regional countries supported Pakistan’s goodwill gestures and emphasised on de-escalation.

While Pakistan accepted mediation offers, India ourightly rejected them. As a result, the Kashmir dispute was amply highlighted and recognised as a flash point and all major powers asked for resolving it through a dialogue. In this context, while India’s image was projected as an aggressor, Pakistan’s image was highlighted as a peace loving country and a responsible state.

In view of the above discussion, it can be concluded that India cannot succeed in any military adventure against Pakistan in future as well, because of Pakistan’s peaceful intentions and military professionalism. On the other hand, India’s warmongering stance will not attract world support, and any future military action will also further highlight the Kashmir dispute to much of its disliking. Therefore, it is expected that the sane voices in India will prevail to initiate dialogue with Pakistan.

The writer is a retired colonel, a former research fellow of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and senior research fellow, Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), Islamabad

