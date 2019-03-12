Ilhan Omar vs hypocrisy

What appears to be one of the chief reasons for extreme polarisation in the United States is the Republican Party’s inability to acknowledge rational policy and views.The vehement accusations directed at the newly elected Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for calling out pro-Israel lobbyist groups in the USis a perfect example of that sentiment. Earlier today, Meghan McCain, the Republican voice on the panellist show The View expressed her concern regarding Omar’s contentious views on Israel. She explicitly asked, ‘WHY Israel and Jerusalem?’ Perhaps a majority of Americans consciously refute the atrocities that have long been a part of Israel and Palestine’s history. The clandestine missions, obscene killings of innocent Muslim children, men and women hardly make headlines in America.

It would not surprise anyone if the US champions Israel to carry out gross human rights violations against Muslims in Palestine. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine is an instance of power politics, where superiors suppress the economically, politically and socially disadvantaged. To label Ilhan Omar as an anti-Semite is hypocritical beyond words, particularly coming from the Republicans who support an anti-Muslim misogynist in the White House.

McCain may support the obnoxious face of America, but Omar represents the true face of democracy

According to the 2019 Human Rights Watch report, what Israel continues to exercise on Palestinians is unlawful and discriminatory. The Israeli government has prohibited access of goods and movement of Palestinians in and outside of the Gaza strip and have expedited the transfer of Israelis to settlements in the West Bank. As per statistics, the security forces have killed 189 Palestinians including 31 children, 3 medical officials and injured nearly 6,000 more civilians with fire. The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics stated, “80 percent of nearly 2 million people in Gaza depend on humanitarian aid” while 17,700 Palestinians are displaced with no roof over their heads. It is ironic that Republicans identify Ilhan Omar as anti-Semitic considering that Israel’s own policies are against Muslims.

Holding anti-government views does not qualify someone as anti-Semite. Israel is an ally of the US and there are pro-Israel groups in the country today. It is a fact. The only difference is that Ilhan Omar was brave enough to discuss openly a covert subject. To silence and malign a Muslim woman for her personal views on a matter of substance only confirms that US politics has gone to the dogs. It is easy to paint a minority representative with a broad brush simply because she wears a Muslim tag on her shoulder but for Republicans, specifically Meghan McCain to hold Ilhan Omar responsible for a divisive country is objectionable. McCain may support the obnoxious face of America, but Omar represents the true face of democracy.

The writer is a model and an actor

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.