CSS question papers

Sir: What a shameful act is…. CSS question paper was in candidates’ hands before entering expiation halls. This scandal exposed Federal Public Service Commission’s secrecy and morality.

CSS examination is considered as one of the toughest examination in Pakistan, aspirants continuously struggle throughout the year for to be the part of Civil Service and to do something better for the nation. Aspirants should not lose their confident because our independent departments are there, who will investigate the suspects. FIA team is appreciated, who registered a case against the suspects and unidentified students at the anti-Crime Circle Police station in Lahore.

It is requested to the PM to pay attention in the FPSC, and ensure the transparency and meritocracy, and punish who involve leaking CSS papers.

JAVED RUSTMANI

Wahi Pandhi, District Dadu

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.