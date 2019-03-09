FIR lodged against Indian pilots

ISLAMABAD: A First Information Report (FIR) lodged against “Unidentified pilots” of Indian Air Force (IAF) for destroying 19 trees in Balakot area.

Forestry department on Friday filed a FIR against the Indian pilots, who bombed 19 trees on 26th February 2019.

India claimed that they have destroyed a camp of banned outfit Jais-e-Muhammad (JeM) and killed more than 300 militants. But Pakistan has denied any causality in the attack.

Pakistan also plans to lodge a complaint against India at the United Nation (UN), accusing India of Eco Terrorism.