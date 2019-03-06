Former Indian CJ Applauds Pakistani PM for being a real statesman

The former Indian Chief Justice, Markandy Katju while being interviewed on a Pakistani channel appreciated the sane and calculated response of Imran Khan in the face of unrelenting Indian aggression both on the ground and in the political arena. He appreciated Mr. Khan’s calm response saying he’s more than a politician, calling him a real statesman and visionary who understands what needs to be done to keep the peace in the region.

In contrast, while talking about India he said that the war hysteria back at home is purely a result of the elections which are to be held in two months in India and Modi is exploiting the situation to his political advantage.

Mr. Katju stated, “both the states are nuclear powers and their leader understand that millions will perish in the case of a nuclear war.” He added wars are an expensive affair that both the poor countries can’t afford at the moment and does not think a full-scale war is around the corner.

Mr. Katju concluded that warmongering is only being used as a tactic by the Indian PM to gain political mileage to rally the extremist Hindu majority of the country in his favour.

India being an extremely racially divided society because of their culturally engrained cast system is the perfect place to use the divide and rule policy to win over the majority of the Hindu population in the wake of the coming elections.