World wrestling body asks all federations to suspend ties with India

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has directed all countries to end relations with India following the denial of visa to Pakistan shooters who were expected to participate in the Delhi World Cup last month. In a letter forwarded to Pakistan and all member countries the world wrestling federation has dissuaded members from engaging in any kind of dialogue with India. “The UWW recommends to all the affiliated and associated national wrestling federations to suspended their discussions or relations with the Indian wrestling federation,” the world body wrote in the letter. Further, general secretary of the world wrestling federation said all contact with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) should be suspended until the Indian government doesn’t guarantee in writing, the issuance of visas, to all wrestlers. World wrestling federation is the first body to take this action, in light of International Olympic Committee directives. The IOC issued edicts following the non-issuance of visas to Pakistani team for Shooting World Cup. Arshad Sattar, Pakistan Wrestling Federation secretary general, termed the letter from world wrestling federation a ‘positive measure’. He said that previously Pakistan players were deprived of participation in the event due to the non-issuance of visas.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.