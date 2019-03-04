Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches QR code for document attestation

In an effort to improve consular services, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced a shift from the manual attestation system to digital attestation of documents. According to a statement, it will initially launch digital QR Code system at the headquarters with effect from March 5, 2019. The QR Code System will also be introduced subsequently at camp offices. QR Code system is a user-friendly digital attestation process, which would lead to expeditious attestation. “This will help to verify the attestation of their documents via QR Code scanner,” reads the statement. “Moreover, the malpractice of forged attestation would be curbed. Digital attestation would also help create paperless environment as the data will be digitally backed up.”

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.