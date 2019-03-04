Indian Air Chief says “can’t count how many people died in Balakot strikes”

NEW DELHI: In a press conference on Monday Indian Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa exposes the lie behind Balakot air strikes and said that “can’t count how many people died”.

Indian government claimed that they have conducted Airstrikes in Balakot, Pakistan on February 26, and more than 300 alleged terrorist belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in the strikes.

In the press conference the Indian Air Chief Marshal was asked to to give a figure of terrorist killed in the attack, he replied “We can’t count how many people have died. It depends on how many people were there,”

He further added “Air Force is not in a position to clarify how many people were inside. We don’t count human casualties. We count what targets we have hit or not hit.”

Pakistan has denied any casualties in the strikes and invited local and international media to visit the site.