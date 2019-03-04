One who solves the Kashmir dispute deserve the Nobel Peace prize: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: In his tweet on Monday Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said “I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize”.

PM Khan added “The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent.”

I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2019



Pakistanis are also trying to get him to win the Nobel Peace Prize after he decided to return captured Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman to his nation, as a gesture of peace.

Social media users started to make #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan the top trend in Pakistan. Pakistani’s are also singing petition to nominate PM Imran Khan for Nobel Peace Prize.

More than 78,000 people have signed the petition online.