23 soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Afghan Army Camp

Helmand: At least 23 soldiers killed and 15 injured in an attack on a military camp by Taliban fighters in South Helmand province on Saturday.

Spokesperson Ministry of defense said that “The operation is over, 23 security forces killed, 15 injured and 20 insurgents killed.”

The attack on Sohrab camp lasted for 17 hours. Afghan and foreign forces were targeted by the fighters.

The Taliban control some district in Helmand, which is a major source of the world’s illegal opium supply.

The attack on Afghan Security forces may affect the ongoing US-Taliban peace talks in Qatar. Taliban are demanding withdraw of all foreign forces from Afghanistan. While United States is asking for cease fire in the country.