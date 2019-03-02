Anita Karim bags big international win

Singapore: Anita Karim, the first Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) female fighter won against Indonesian opponent Gita Suharsono on Thursday.

Anita belong to Hunza, and fighting out of Fight Fortress Islamabad. She claimed the victory through unanimous decision.

As women are consider weaker, Anita gives more power to break the stereotypes. She said that “I wanted to beat the stereotypical thinking that girls are not strong enough.”

Karim has also bagged two gold medals last year in Pakistan Grappling Challenge.