Modi faces backlash with #GoBackModi trending on Twitter

Twitter is filled with Indians criticizing and bashing Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. Indians are using #GoBackModi on twitter making it the top trend in the country.

There are reports which shows that this hashtag, #GoBackModi is trending India since Friday morning.

Tamil Nadu was said to be the biggest vote bank for BJP, but after the surgical strikes and Modi’s response towards the border tensions, people of Tamil Nadu have shown their backs to BJP and didn’t welcome the Party in Tamil Nadu. The twitter trends show much about the backlash for Modi.

Nothing can unite Tamilians more than #GoBackModi trend Still can’t forget how we sent black balloons because he wouldn’t travel by road. Tamil & proud 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ldQ4ORpAUY — ‏ پر بھا (@deepsealioness) March 1, 2019

The criticism didn’t stop and many have called Modi a huge failure. Newspapers as well as twitter are full of such comments.

People on twitter have tweeted few caricatures against Modi and spread their word through #GoBackModi campaign.

#GoBackModi is trending and people are showing their anger towards Modi on Twitter. They have labeled him as an irresponsible Prime Minister who is working for his own agenda only.