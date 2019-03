Wagah: Pakistan handed over Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India today (Friday).

Air Vice Marshals-RGK Kapoor and Sreekumar Prabhakaran of Indian Air Force received Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah Border.

The captured wing commander was accompanied by Indian high commission officials from Lahore to Wagah border. According to Indian media Abhinandan will be taken to Amritsar

More details to follow.