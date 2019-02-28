Multan Sultan set 173-run target for Zalmi

DUBAI: Multan Sultan set a target of 173 run for Peshawar Zalmi in the ninteenth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition at Dubai International Stadium in Thursday.

James Vince’s 41 of 38 balls and Jh Charles’s 57 of 31 balls helped Sultans to set a total of 172 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi currently secured the second slot on the points table having won three games out of five. On the other hand, Sultans are placed fifth, having won just two games.

The last time these two sides met, Hasan Ali demolished the Shoaib Malik-led XI with his four-for 17 bowling spell. Not to be left behind opener Imam-ul-Haq chipped in with a half-century, scripting a thumping five-wicket win for Zalmi.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will start at 4:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (c), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Kamran Akmal, Liam Dawson, Umar Amin, Umaid Asif, Ibtesam Sheikh, ADS Flectcher

Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (c), Shahid Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Illyas, Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, J Charles, Nauman Ali