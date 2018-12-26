‘Quaid’s Day’ should not be a holiday: CJP Nisar

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar expressed his displeasure over government officials for observing a holiday instead of working on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

While hearing a case related to the legal status of private universities in the country, CJP lashed out at the government ministers who failed to show up at the hearing on the public holiday on Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday. Justice Nisar had directed the federal ministers for Health and Law to appear in court and provide a criterion for granting charters to universities and other academic institutes.

The top judge sternly remarked, “Call the ministers, tell them to work here (instead of) observing a holiday on Quaid-i-Azam Day”. “We remember him, who put everything at stake to create this country, by taking a day off,” he said.

During the hearing, the state prosecutor informed the CJP that committees had been formulated to determine the legal status of private universities and that they would meet on December 28 to discuss the matter. “Committees keep working for years. The court needs a final report,” responded the CJP. The hearing was then adjourned.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2018.