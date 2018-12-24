Bilawal chairs party meeting; discusses political situation

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presided over a meeting of party leaders at Bilawal House on Sunday to discuss the current political situation.

Those attended the meeting included PPP central information secretary Maula Bux Chandio, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Jameel Soomro, Senator Annie Marri, Sindh Minister Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Aajiz Dhamrah, Surendar Valasai, Fida Dhakkan and Usman Ghazi.

Earlier on Saturday, Benazir Bhutto’s younger sister Sanam Bhutto arrived in Pakistan and met her nephew PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, at Bilawal House in Karachi.

The PPP leaders are reportedly of the opinion that in case of the arrests of PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the ongoing money laundering case, Sanam Bhutto should be fielded as a party representative.

