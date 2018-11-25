Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: At stumps NZ 24/0

After pakistan decleared their first innings closed at 418-5, New Zealand bastmen reached 24 for the loss of no wickets at the end Day 2. The visitors are trailing behind by 394 runs.

Earlier, Haris Sohail and Babar Azam completed centuries on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

Sohail made a career best 147 while Azam remained not out on 127 as the two added 186 for the fifth wicket. Pakistan had resumed on 207-4.

Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme finished with the best figures of 2-44 while left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and pacer Trent Boult took one wicket apiece.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week.