LHC directs Punjab IG to enforce the use of helmet in the province

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the Punjab Inspector General (IG) to enforce use of helmets by motorcyclists as part of implementation of traffic laws across the province.

The order was issued after a petition was submitted by a lawyer who said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had reported that Pakistan is the only country where 25.3 deaths per 100,000 occurred due to road accidents, which was much higher than international statistics.

The petitioner had requested the court to instruct the police to implement traffic laws across the province. He had also asked the current government to fix the prices of helmets so that the general public does not get overcharged.

Read more: Prices of helmets will be fixed so the public is not looted: LHC

The Punjab IGP was then instructed by justice Ali Akbar Qureshi to enforce the use of helmets by motorcyclists and submit a compliance report within a week.