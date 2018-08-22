Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

Rawalpindi, 22 August 2018: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj, met Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman over dinner last night.

“Saudi crown prince invited army Chief , General Qamar Javed Bajwa for a meeting followed by dinner at Mina last night”, DG ISPR said in a statement issued in rawalpindi.

During the meeting Saudi Crown Prince congratulated Gen Bajwa on performing Hajj. ISPR said both discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand. The Crown Prince also expressed his best wishes and support to the newly elected government in Pakistan.

Moreover, Army chief thanked his highness for best wishes and support for Pakistan.