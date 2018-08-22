FM Qureshi says PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is pushing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to withdraw the name of Aitezaz Ahsan as the party’s presidential candidate.

Qureshi supported Ahsan’s candidacy, remarking on the achievements of his long career. He went on to identify the risk of burying political ideologies if his name is withdrawn.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) presidential candidate is Arif Alvi who belongs to a middle class family, said Qureshi.

Qureshi expressed his pleasure over developments regarding participation of overseas Pakistanis in the upcoming by-elections.