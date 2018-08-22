Justice (r) Afzal Haider becomes PCB’s interim chairman

ISLAMABAD: The election commissioner for the Pakistan Cricket Board, Justice (r) Syed Afzal Haider, has taken charge as interim chairman of the board after Najam Sethi’s resignation. Haider – who is tasked with conducting elections for the new chairman of the board – will inform the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) about the procedure and schedule for elections on the next working day, after Eidul Azha holidays. According to constitution of PCB, the election commissioner has to conduct elections for new chairman within four weeks. Earlier Najam Sethi had resigned from his post as PCB chairman after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan took oath as the new Prime Minister of the country.

Soon after the resignation tendered by Sethi, Imran nominated former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ehsan Mani as the new chairman of the PCB. Speaking to media on Tuesday, Haider stated that after the entire BoG had confirmed their availability the schedule for elections would be announced.

He added that the nomination papers of members who are interested in contesting the elections would also be thoroughly verified before they are allowed to participate. “As per the constitution of PCB, in case the chairman’s post is vacant, the chief election commissioner takes charge of board affairs,” Haider said. “On Friday, August 24, the board members will be informed about the imminent changes in the PCB and once they confirm their availability, the schedule for elections will be announced.”

Sources have stated that people close to former PCB chairman Sethi – in marketing, media and other departments – are likely to lose their place within the board. Some of them have already decided to resign before the new chairman takes control of things. It is expected that as soon as Mani is sworn in as the new PCB chief, major changes will happen at top level within the board.

Published in Daily Times, August 22nd 2018.