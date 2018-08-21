Chinese PM says willing to work with new govt

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on Monday called up Prime Minister Imran Khan to congratulate the latter on his win in July 25 general elections.

The Chinese prime minister expressed hope that the all-weather friendship between the two countries would strengthen under the new government, said a Prime Minister’s House statement.

The Chinese premier said his government was willing to work closely with the new Pakistani government and hoped that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project would be completed on time. He also invited Khan to visit China.

The prime minister thanked his Chinese counterpart and said he was keen to learn from China’s experience in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and social sector reforms .

The premier also vowed to work closely with China on all regional and international issues of mutual concern, the statement added.

Khan thanked Li for his invitation and said that he looked forward to his trip to China. He then extended a counter invitation to Li, asking him to visit Pakistan “at his earliest convenience”.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.