ECP orders NADRA to register overseas Pakistanis for by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Elections Commissions of Pakistan (ECP) ordered the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) to register overseas Pakistanis for participation in the upcoming by-elections.

The order was given during a meeting, which was attended by NADRA officials and chaired by ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob.

A notification was also issued, identifying September 15 as the deadline by which all overseas Pakistanis with National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis should be registered.

A machine readable passport (MRP) is also a necessity to register for the by-elections. ECP added that Pakistani diplomatic missions and NADRA will run awareness campaigns.

This developments comes in the wake of the Supreme Court allowing overseas Pakistanis to participate in elections through an i-voting system.

This system allows voters to cast ballots through secure computers connected to the internet.

