I am against forward bloc: Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that there is no ambiguity between Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

“We, PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been one for the last six years. We have staged sit-ins together, contested election jointly and now will serve the people together,” he said.

Responding to questions from the media, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, “I had declared the papers of Usman Ahmed Buzdar for the chief minister-ship as correct, there is no case on him. He hails from a backward area. Hopefully he will work for progress and prosperity of South Punjab and pay special attention to remove the deprivations which have been enhanced during the last 10 years.”

He said that creating a ruckus will not do any good.

“On one side, the opposition talks about democracy. Blocking democratic process is no service to democracy. Those indulging in creating ruckus are rendering no service to democracy. This only pinpoints their real character that they say something and do something else. They have caused massive devastation during the last 20 years,” Pervaiz Elahi said.

To a question about the first 100 days performance of PM Imran Khan, Elahi said that only a day has passed. Insha Allah, he will effectively implement his plan.

About Punjab Chief Minister Usman Ahmed Buzdar, he said that he is not a controversial figure. To another question, he said, “I am against forward bloc.”

Earlier, prior to the Provincial Assembly session for election of the chief minister, Elahi had hosted a sumptuous breakfast in honour of all members of the Assembly.

Replying to another question, Elahi said that the media should itself analyse the ruckus, CM’s election has been held, speeches have been made, CM is the CM. The role of the Speaker is to take all along and we Insha Allah will do just that. Nominations have been invited for the opposition leader.

About lack of capacity in the House according to the Assembly members’ strength, Elahi said that they have not completed the new building in 10 years. For the time being, “we have to be content with the available accommodation”.

“If any person wears black armbands, it was a matter of his personal choice and the speaker’s job was to ensure free and fair voting process,” Elahi said.

Published in Daily Times, August 20th 2018.