Pride of Pakistan: Ali Azmat

Tell us about your foray into the field of music. How did it all begin for you?

A long time ago, say about some 30 years ago, music channels had come out in the Pakistani industry. I remember the genre of pop mesmerised me. That is where it all started. In 1986, somebody told me I could sing. I was singing a lot of tracks by Michael Jackson. I also learnt to play the guitar myself without any formal training. At that time, there were no music teachers around. I auditioned for this band called Jupiters. Before that, I was just a wedding singer and used to perform at funfairs or whatever opportunity was available. After two years of doing this, I realised I was better than just being a wedding singer. I could make original music but I didn’t know how to. So I went to college in Australia and performed there at some local gigs. When I came back in the 1990s, that’s when Junoon was formed and I guess I’m still learning.

You have also tried your hand at acting. Is it something you would like to pursue as we see so many musicians now recognised actors?

I don’t think I have the patience for acting. It’s a different kind of a thing. I have done many projects, dramas and films but I guess I don’t have the patience for it, because there are so many people involved. It requires a lot of discipline and patience which I don’t have for acting. It’s fine once in a while to change the taste in your mouth and delve into acting but I’m not serious about it. People tell me I can act so I do it sometime for instance if there’s a role I think would suit me, I’ll do it.

How much do you think you have evolved as an artist from Junoon days up until now?

I can only tell how I’ve evolved as a person. People can tell how I’ve evolved as an artist. However, I would say that I’m not doing the things I used to do before. Evolution is out of control. One has to play a lot of roles when making music. It is not just about singing. One has to write and compose, etc.

Would you ever consider forming a band again?

Never say never. I have to deal with a lot of people. Music is a collaborative art; no one can do it alone. Even after leaving Junoon, even now I have a band. Omran Shafique has been instrumental in bringing ‘Coke Studio’ into the limelight. The rest of the year, he is touring with me.

“Bollywood tracks like ‘Latt lag gyi,’ ‘Chaar botal vodka,’ ‘Badtamiz dil,’ etc are not helping the Indian music industry flourish”

How much has Sufi and rock music evolved in Pakistan from the time you started out until now?

Rock music is very much present in Pakistan. However, I feel like there is no such genre as Sufi music. It’s just a label record companies use to attract customers to their shelves. Shah Hussain and Bulleh Shah are Sufis. We borrow poetry from these great poets which resonates in modern times. We modernise them in rock settings. The idea is to find quality lyrics where not everything is about “Baby, you’re so fine,” etc.

Junoon was the first band to perform at the UN General Assembly. Tell us about your experience there. How much of a fan following do Pakistani musicians have in the US?

Mostly the fan following of Pakistani bands abroad is based on people who are Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Indians, etc. They’re always looking for something back home. We do have 20 or 30 percent fan following that comprises of Europeans.

What is your vision for Pakistan and what does it mean to be Pakistani for you?

It means everything to me. Everything I am and everything I will be until I die is because of my identity of being a Pakistani. It’s in my immediate surroundings, where I grew up, what people I’ve met and have influenced my life. Everything I am is because of Pakistan. Foreigners tell us we have sent terrorists to their countries but they haven’t seen the real face of Pakistan. There is a lot of meddling in our political and economic conditions. Even the countries we look up to for inspiration are the ones in huge debts. When you talk about these huge debts and how these countries will never be able to repay, their people pay through taxes. The real future of Pakistan lies in our youth who are up and about and doing something with their lives. We have coal, mountains and everything. All that attributes to money. We need to learn to manage properly. I see a bright future for Pakistan and I’m confident that we will take over many developing countries.

Considering it an unconventional profession, did you ever feel you needed to have another simultaneous career alongside music?

There are so many different aspects to what I do. I don’t just sing I write, compose, act, direct, produce, host and do voiceovers.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, I am recording a song for a multinational company which is coming out soon. I am also busy with ‘Coke Studio’ as well as shooting and dubbing for ‘Maula Jutt’ which just finished. There will also be a reunion gig with Junoon with concerts all over the place.

What according to you has been your biggest achievement so far?

Staying afloat and still being around after 30 years. There have been so many one-hit wonders but I’m still part of the culture.

You have also lent vocals in Bollywood films. Tell us about your experience working in India. What technical knowledge did you bring back home?

I hardly went to India for the work. I’m very vocal about many things in my own country so they’re kind of scared of me in India. I don’t think they’ll want to send me a visa. The producers come and give me work here and then we Skype.

How much is Pakistani music scene lagging behind or is stronger as compared to India?

Our music industry is much stronger than India’s. India only has Bollywood songs which have no quality. Their tracks like “Latt lag gyi,” “Chaar botal vodka,” “Badtamiz dil,” etc are not helping their music industry flourish. Their music artists only earn through Bollywood and get shows. Pakistani artists are pure artists and give them tough competition there. Their culture is that of moviemaking and not music. Their music is all film centric. There is not personal thought process involved in their lyrics. At least in Pakistan, the quality comes forth. Our artists pen these songs themselves without any industry backing them. We are on our own and that’s what makes us so unique.

We at Daily Times consider you one of our national heroes. Who are some of yours?

Abdul Sattar Edhi, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Muhammad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, Anwar Maqsood and Moin Akhtar are some of my heroes.

Achievements

GLOBAL RECOGNITION

In 2001, Ali Azmat became part of the first Pakistani band ever to perform at the United Nations General Assembly. The 1996 album ‘Inquilaab’ was a major hit and its only single ‘Jazba-e-Junoon’ was a super hit and topped the charts, becoming a signature song and a national song of 1996 Cricket World Cup. Ali Azmat stepped into Bollywood in 2003, when his single ‘Garaj Baras’ from Junoon’s album ‘Azadi’ was used for the movie ‘Paap’. In 2012, Azmat recorded two songs ‘Yeh Jism Hai Toh Kya’ and ‘Maula’ for Bollywood thriller ‘Jism 2’.

TOP OF THE GAME

After breaking up of Junoon, Azmat released his first solo album ‘Social Circus’, whose single ‘Na re na’ received positive reviews and became a major hit in the country. Azmat released further four albums ‘Klashinkof’ and ‘Josh-e-Junoon’ whose title track ‘Josh-e-Junoon’ became anthem for Pakistan in 2011 Cricket World Cup.

HONOURED AT HOME

Junoon won the Best International Group award at the Channel V Awards in New Delhi in 1998, beating Prodigy, Sting and Def Leppard. The band’s first international release ‘Azadi’, went triple platinum in India alone. ‘Sayonee’ was at the top of the MTV India and Channel V charts for over two months. Junoon won the award for Best Rock Band at the Indus Music awards in 2004. Junoon has also been awarded several awards for their contribution towards peace and South East culture by the British Broadcasting Corporation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation and South Asian Journalists Association. Junoon was nominated for Best Musical Group at the Lux Style Awards several years in a row.

Published in Daily Times, August 20th 2018.